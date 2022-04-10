Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued April 10 at 2:31PM CDT until April 10 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20
FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS…

* AFFECTED AREA…Scurry, Mitchell, Glasscock, Upton, Reagan,
Terrell, Chinati Mountains, Central Brewster County, Chisos
Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…Warning…through this evening. Watch…Tuesday
afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 5 or near critical to critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

