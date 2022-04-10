Red Flag Warning issued April 10 at 2:31PM CDT until April 11 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT

/9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS

OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW

MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS

OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST

NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS…

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin,

Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Pecos,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,

Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,

Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…Warning…through this evening and late Monday morning

to Monday evening. Watch…Tuesday morning to evening.

* WINDS…Today and Monday, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the plains and 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in

the mountains. Tuesday, southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph in the plains and 30 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph in

the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 8 or near critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

Conditions could be particularly dangerous this afternoon and

again Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.