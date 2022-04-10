Red Flag Warning issued April 10 at 2:31PM CDT until April 11 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT
/9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS
OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW
MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS
OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST
NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin,
Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Pecos,
Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,
Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,
Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…Warning…through this evening and late Monday morning
to Monday evening. Watch…Tuesday morning to evening.
* WINDS…Today and Monday, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the plains and 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in
the mountains. Tuesday, southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts to
55 mph in the plains and 30 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph in
the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…4 to 8 or near critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Conditions could be particularly dangerous this afternoon and
again Tuesday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Comments