Red Flag Warning issued April 10 at 3:48AM CDT until April 10 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND
EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST
TEXAS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND
EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST
TEXAS…
* TIMING…Warning…through this evening. Watch…Monday and
Tuesday afternoon and evening.
* WINDS…Today and Monday, southwest 15 to 25 with gusts to 30
mph in the plains and 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in
the mountains. Tuesday, southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55
mph in the plains and 45 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph in the
mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…Today, 5 or critical in the plains and 7 to 8 or extreme
in the mountains. Monday, 5 to 6 or critical. Tuesday, 7 to 8 or
extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Conditions could be particularly dangerous this afternoon and
again Tuesday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
