Red Flag Warning issued April 10 at 4:44AM MDT until April 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM
MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* 20 FOOT WINDS…West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to
30 mph by early afternoon with gusts to 45-50 mph after mid
afternoon.
* HUMIDITY…An extended duration of very low relative humidity
is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in
the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in
the 8- 15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor
with maximum relative humidity only in the 25-40 percent
range.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything
that might cause sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
