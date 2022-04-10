Red Flag Warning issued April 10 at 4:44AM MDT until April 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM

MDT Monday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire

Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday

evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* 20 FOOT WINDS…West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to

30 mph by early afternoon with gusts to 45-50 mph after mid

afternoon.

* HUMIDITY…An extended duration of very low relative humidity

is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in

the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in

the 8- 15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor

with maximum relative humidity only in the 25-40 percent

range.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything

that might cause sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.