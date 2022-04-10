Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 1:52PM CDT until April 11 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn

and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern Culberson County.

* WHEN…From 2 PM CDT /1 PM MDT/ to 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.