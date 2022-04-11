High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 2:12PM CDT until April 11 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 40 to

50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/

this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for

motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans,

and tractor trailers. Winds will be particularly hazardous at

higher elevations where the strongest winds are likely to

occur. Be especially careful driving in these mountainous

areas.

Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft.

for low flying light aircraft.