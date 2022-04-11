High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 2:12PM CDT until April 11 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 40 to
50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/
this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning
through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for
motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans,
and tractor trailers. Winds will be particularly hazardous at
higher elevations where the strongest winds are likely to
occur. Be especially careful driving in these mountainous
areas.
High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving
high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor
trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft.
Comments