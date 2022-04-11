High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 2:39PM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas including

Las Cruces and El Paso.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…East Slope areas will continue to see gusty

winds overnight. The strongest winds are expected Tuesday

afternoon. Areas of blowing dust are likely with significant

reductions in visibility possible.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.