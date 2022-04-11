High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 2:39PM MDT until April 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT… For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to
45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 8 AM MDT Tuesday. For the
High Wind Warning, from 8 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Tuesday
night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions expected throughout the
night, but the highest winds will occur Tuesday afternoon.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments