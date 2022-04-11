High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 9:49PM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas including
Las Cruces and El Paso.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…East Slope areas will continue to see
gusty winds overnight. The strongest winds are expected
Tuesday afternoon. Areas of blowing dust are likely with
significant reductions in visibility possible.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments