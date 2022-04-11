Red Flag Warning issued April 11 at 10:11PM CDT until April 12 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* TIMING…Tuesday morning to evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…7 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

Conditions could be particularly dangerous Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.