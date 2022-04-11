Red Flag Warning issued April 11 at 10:11PM CDT until April 12 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Scurry, Mitchell, Glasscock, Upton, Reagan,

Terrell, Chinati Mountains, Central Brewster County, Chisos

Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…Tuesday morning to evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…5 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.