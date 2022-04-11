Red Flag Warning issued April 11 at 3:12AM CDT until April 11 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR

RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,

AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST

TEXAS…

* TIMING…This afternoon and evening. Tuesday morning to

evening.

* WINDS…Today, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the plains and 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the

mountains. Tuesday, southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

in the plains and 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph in the

mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…5 to 8 or critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

Conditions could be particularly dangerous Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.