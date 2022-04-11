Red Flag Warning issued April 11 at 3:12AM CDT until April 12 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,
AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST
TEXAS…
* TIMING…This afternoon and evening. Tuesday morning to
evening.
* WINDS…Today, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the plains and 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the
mountains. Tuesday, southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph
in the plains and 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph in the
mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…5 to 8 or critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Conditions could be particularly dangerous Tuesday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
