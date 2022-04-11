Red Flag Warning issued April 11 at 3:48AM MDT until April 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM

MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* HUMIDITY…An extended duration of very low relative humidity

is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in

the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in

the 8- 15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor

with maximum relative humidity only in the 25-40 percent

range.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything

that might cause sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.