Red Flag Warning issued April 11 at 9:57PM MDT until April 12 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WIND…West-southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY…10-15 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything
that might cause sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
