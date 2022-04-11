Red Flag Warning issued April 11 at 9:57PM MDT until April 12 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WIND…West-southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* HUMIDITY…10-15 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything

that might cause sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.