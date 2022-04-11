Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:12PM CDT until April 11 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern

Culberson County.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM CDT /1 PM MDT/ this

afternoon to 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/ this evening. For the High

Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Use extra caution when driving, especially if

operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.