Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:16AM CDT until April 11 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest
winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson County.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM CDT /1 PM MDT/ this
afternoon to 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/ this evening. For the High
Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating
a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.