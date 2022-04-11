Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:39PM MDT until April 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds
35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Much of Southwest and South Central New Mexico.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For
the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…East Slope areas will continue to see gusty
winds overnight. The strongest winds are expected Tuesday
afternoon. Areas of blowing dust are likely with significant
reductions in visibility possible.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.