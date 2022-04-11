Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:39PM MDT until April 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Much of Southwest and South Central New Mexico.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For

the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…East Slope areas will continue to see gusty

winds overnight. The strongest winds are expected Tuesday

afternoon. Areas of blowing dust are likely with significant

reductions in visibility possible.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.