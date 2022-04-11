Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:39PM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Upper Gila Valley of New Mexico and Southern Hudspeth
County in Texas.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur Tuesday
afternoon. Blowing dust is possible, especially for Hudspeth
County.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments