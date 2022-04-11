Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 4:43AM MDT until April 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 50 mph
expected. Expect stronger winds on Tuesday.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN… From 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Monday, and from 9 AM to 12 AM
MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will be possible
leading to poor visibility.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.

