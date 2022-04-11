Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 4:43AM MDT until April 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE… Much of southwest and south-central New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 2 PM to 8 PM Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will be possible

leading to poor visibility.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.