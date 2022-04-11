Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 4:43AM MDT until April 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE… Much of southwest and south-central New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 2 PM to 8 PM Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will be possible
leading to poor visibility.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Comments