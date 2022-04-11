Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 9:49PM MDT until April 12 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT… For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, west winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 8 AM MDT Tuesday. For the

High Wind Warning, from 8 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Tuesday

night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions expected throughout the

night, but the highest winds will occur Tuesday afternoon.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.