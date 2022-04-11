Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 9:49PM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Upper Gila Valley of New Mexico and Southern

Hudspeth County in Texas.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur Tuesday

afternoon. Blowing dust is possible, especially for Hudspeth

County.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.