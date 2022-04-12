Blowing Dust Advisory issued April 12 at 4:04AM MDT until April 12 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the
Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern portions of Hudspeth county in Far West Texas.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning
to 7 PM MDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM
this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….The strongest winds will occur Tuesday
afternoon. Blowing dust will cause difficult driving conditions
due to lowered visibility.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments