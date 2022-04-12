High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 1:54PM CDT until April 12 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains and Northern Lea

County. In Texas, Eastern Culberson County.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Travel will be difficult. Reduced visibility in blowing dust.

If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the

windstorm, and avoid windows.