High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 1:54PM CDT until April 13 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Reduced visibility in blowing dust.

Light low flying aircraft should not fly near the mountains due

to the likelihood of severe turbulence.