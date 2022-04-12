High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 4:04AM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of South Central New Mexico including Hidalgo,

Grant, Sierra, and portions of Otero county.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… The strongest winds will occur Tuesday

afternoon. Strong winds and the potential for areas of blowing

dust will create hazardous driving conditions. Damage to trees

and structures will be possible.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.