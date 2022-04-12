High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 4:04AM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,

visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing

dust expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Far West Texas and South Central New Mexico

including downtown and west El Paso, Las Cruces, and Deming.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 9

PM MDT this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM

this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds and blowing dust will create

hazardous driving conditions. Damage to trees and structures

will be possible.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.