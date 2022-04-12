High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 4:04AM MDT until April 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT… For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, west winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 6

AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 AM MDT this

morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions expected throughout the

night, but the highest winds will occur Tuesday afternoon.

Damage to trees and structures will be possible.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.