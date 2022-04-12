High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 7:49PM MDT until April 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…East slopes of the Franklin and Organ mountains,
including east and northeast El Paso.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.