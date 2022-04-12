Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 4:04AM MDT until April 12 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT… For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, west winds
35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 6
AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 AM MDT this
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions expected throughout the
night, but the highest winds will occur Tuesday afternoon.
Damage to trees and structures will be possible.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.