Red Flag Warning issued April 13 at 2:00AM CDT until April 13 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* TIMING…Late this morning through early this evening.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph across
the plains. West to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45
mph across the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 2 percent.
* RFTI…5 to 8, or critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.