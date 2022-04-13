Red Flag Warning issued April 13 at 2:00AM CDT until April 13 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* TIMING…Late this morning through early this evening.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph across

the plains. West to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45

mph across the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 2 percent.

* RFTI…5 to 8, or critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.