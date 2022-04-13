Red Flag Warning issued April 13 at 4:22AM MDT until April 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this
morning to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 110, 112, and 113.
* WIND…West winds to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
* HUMIDITY…5 to 10%
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything
that might cause sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
