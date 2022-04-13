Red Flag Warning issued April 13 at 9:26PM CDT until April 14 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe
Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe
Mountains Above 7000 Feet and Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* TIMING…Thursday afternoon.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 3 percent.
* RFTI…4 or near critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
Comments