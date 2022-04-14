Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 2:33PM CDT until April 14 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 6% OR LESS, 20 FT
WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE
GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO,
CULBERSON COUNTY, THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND MOST OF THE PERMIAN
BASIN…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin,
Howard, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves
Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet
and Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* TIMING…For the Warning, this afternoon and early evening.
For the Watch, Friday afternoon through early Friday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 3 percent.
* RFTI…4 near critical today, 5 or 6 critical Friday.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.