Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 2:36AM CDT until April 14 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY
FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 6% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF
15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND
DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, CULBERSON COUNTY,
THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND MOST OF THE PERMIAN BASIN…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin,
Howard, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves
Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet
and Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* TIMING…For the Warning, this afternoon and early evening. For
the Watch, Friday afternoon through early Friday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Today, as low as 4 percent. Friday, as low
as 3 percent.
* RFTI…5 to 6, or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.