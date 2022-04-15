Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 3:30AM CDT until April 15 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin,
Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward,
Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,
Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains.
* TIMING…From 8 AM CDT /7 AM MDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /8
PM MDT/ this evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 3 percent.
* RFTI…4 or near critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
