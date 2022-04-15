Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 7:10AM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 112 and 113.

* WIND…Lowlands 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, mountain

areas will see 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY…2 to 8%. Overnight RH recoveries are forecasted to

remain under 20%.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything

cause sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.