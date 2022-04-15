Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 7:10AM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 112 and 113.
* WIND…Lowlands 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, mountain
areas will see 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY…2 to 8%. Overnight RH recoveries are forecasted to
remain under 20%.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything
cause sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.