High Wind Warning issued April 18 at 2:08PM CDT until April 19 at 6:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, east winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west
winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Warning…Guadalupe Pass. Watch…Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/
this evening to 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ Tuesday. For the High Wind
Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft Wednesday.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.