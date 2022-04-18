High Wind Warning issued April 18 at 3:37AM CDT until April 19 at 6:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, east winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west

winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Warning…Guadalupe Pass. Watch…Guadalupe and

Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/

this evening to 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ Tuesday. For the High Wind

Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft Wednesday.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.