Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 5:06 AM

Red Flag Warning issued April 18 at 5:06AM MDT until April 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM
MDT Tuesday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire
Weather Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone
111.Fire weather zone 112.

* WIND… 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY… 6 to 12 percent

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content