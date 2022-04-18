Red Flag Warning issued April 18 at 5:06AM MDT until April 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM
MDT Tuesday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire
Weather Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone
111.Fire weather zone 112.
* WIND… 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY… 6 to 12 percent
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
