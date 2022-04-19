Red Flag Warning issued April 19 at 1:53PM MDT until April 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110,
111, AND 112…
The National Weather Service in El Paso TX/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM
MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110. Fire weather zone 111.
Fire weather zone 112.
* WIND… 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY… 6 to 11 percent
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
