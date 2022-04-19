Red Flag Warning issued April 19 at 1:53PM MDT until April 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY

FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110,

111, AND 112…

The National Weather Service in El Paso TX/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM

MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110. Fire weather zone 111.

Fire weather zone 112.

* WIND… 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY… 6 to 11 percent

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.