Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 1:15 PM
Published 5:35 AM

Red Flag Warning issued April 19 at 5:35AM MDT until April 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110. Fire weather zone
111. Fire weather zone 112.

* WIND… 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY… 6 to 11 percent

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content