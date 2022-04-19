Red Flag Warning issued April 19 at 9:47PM CDT until April 21 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Martin, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane,

Upton, Pecos, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis

Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills and Presidio Valley.

* TIMING…From 9 AM Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…4 or near critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.