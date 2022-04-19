Red Flag Warning issued April 19 at 9:47PM CDT until April 21 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT
WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Loving, Sacramento
Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains,
Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern
Culberson County and Reeves County Plains.
* TIMING…Warning…From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Wednesday to 1 AM
CDT /midnight MDT/ Thursday. Watch…From Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.