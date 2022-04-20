High Wind Warning issued April 20 at 1:49PM CDT until April 20 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.