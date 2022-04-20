High Wind Warning issued April 20 at 3:21AM CDT until April 20 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ today.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.