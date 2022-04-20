Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 2:35PM CDT until April 21 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT
WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST
NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Loving, Sacramento
Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains,
Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern
Culberson County and Reeves County Plains.
* TIMING…Warning…through this evening. Watch…From Thursday
morning through Thursday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…6 to 8 or critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.