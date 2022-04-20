Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 3:12PM MDT until April 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM
MDT Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, NM113,
TX055 and TX056.
* WIND…35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 14 percent
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.